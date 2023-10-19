Keep the UPSA values and principles — Prof Amartey charges graduands 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 19, GNA – Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has charged graduands of the school to keep the University’s values and principles to excel in their chosen careers.

Prof Amartey gave the advice during the First Session of the 15th congregation of the UPSA for the award of degrees and diplomas to students graduating from the Law School and the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted significant developments within the University during the 2022/2023 academic year, which include governance, academic affairs, research, staff and staff development, infrastructure development and security issues.

He said the graduates were well-prepared to face the challenges of the modern world, adding: “Our university has a rich tradition of producing graduates who excel in their respective fields, and I have no doubt that you will continue this legacy.”

“As you embark on this new chapter in your lives, remember the values and principles that UPSA has instilled in you.”

Prof Amartey encouraged the students to be courageous, compassionate and be the change-makers the world needs.

Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the President, Ghana Bar Association (GBA), who was the guest speaker, urged the graduands to maintain integrity, honesty, and strong moral principles.

“Integrity goes with trust. As you move through life and navigate through your different professional environments whether as an employee or self-employed running your own business – integrity and trust are non-negotiable if you want to succeed,” he said.

Dr Kofi Ohene-Konadu, Chairman, UPSA Governing Council, who chaired the Congregation, advised the graduating students to take up the spirit of entrepreneurship and be good ambassadors of the school.

This year, a total of 4,783 students will graduate at all the four out of the five sessions of the 15th Congregation of the UPSA, from October 17 to 20, 2023.

This number comprises 973 postgraduates; 2,969 undergraduates, and 841 diploma students.

At the First Session of the 15th Congregation, both the Law School and Faculty of Information and Communication Studies are presenting 1,271 students for graduation.

The Law School is presenting 134 students, eight of whom obtained Second Class Upper, 53 Second Class Lower, 56 Third Class, and 17 pass.

The Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies graduated 1,137 out of which 728 are undergraduates and 409 are diploma students.

At the undergraduate level, only one student obtained First Class, 136 Second Class Upper, 302 Second Class Lower, 259 Third Class, and 30 had pass.

Ten of the diploma students attained distinction, while 229 obtained credit, and 170 had a pass.

