Kaneshie Court fines drivers for breaking traffic rules

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – The Kaneshie District Court Two has sentenced five drivers to fines between GHC300.00 and GHC950.00 for breaking various traffic regulations.

Timothy Nyarko, Kwame Ababio, Joseph Agbavor, David Attuquaye and Anthony Aziaku admitted their respective offences and were convicted and sentenced on their own pleas.

They flouted traffic regulations, including unauthorised parking, careless and inconsiderate driving, making unlawful U-turns, use of motor vehicles in dangerous conditions and driving without licenses.

Police Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana told the Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako-Kwakye that the drivers were arrested by the Special Police Task Force and handed over to the Airport Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The Task Force was on its usual duty to clamp down on recalcitrant drivers and arrested them at

areas such as Accra Shopping Mall, License Office Bus Stop, and Standard Authority Traffic Intersection.

They were arrested between September 18 and 25, 2023, the Court heard.

Breaking the traffic rules also put the lives of other road users in danger, Chief Inspector Achana told the Court.

GNA

