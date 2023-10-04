Basic schools must have guidance and counselling units – Coordinator

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Oct. 4, GNA – To ensure school children navigate the complexities of society and grow to become responsible citizens, an educationist is proposing the establishment of guidance and counselling units in basic schools to take up that role.

Mr Emmanuel Adjei Danso, the Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of the Obuasi Municipality, who is advocating the novelty, said it was the way to go as a country to shape the lives of pupils in the face of numerous vices in society.

He was speaking at the fourth graduation ceremony of the LEAP School for its continuing pupils, on the theme: “Overcoming Obstacles”.

It was to honour 92 learners for their hard work from kindergarten to primary and junior high schools and motivate them to aspire for higher laurels in the education enterprise.

The colourful event saw pupils displaying their talents in poetry recitals, music and dance, drama as well as the varieties of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

Mr Danso said guidance and counselling units in schools would provide opportunity for the pupils to share issues affecting their development for professional advice to guide their steps.

He said children were confronted with a plethora of societal issues, including abuse, hence the need to take proactive measures to identify their signs of distress and support them appropriately.

Mr Alexander Ackon, a former Ashanti Regional Minister, who was the guest of honour, charged parents to show keen interest in the academic performance of their children.

They should not shirk their responsibilities both at home and school and holistically train their children as parents determined to raise disciplined and morally upright future leaders, he said.

“Parents have a huge role to play in terms of the welfare of their children, especially at home, whiles teachers take charge of their development at school,” he said.

“It is incumbent on parents not to shirk their responsibilities of assisting children with their homework and providing their needs.”

Mr Aboagye Ohene Adu, the Director of the school, in a speech read on his behalf, said the school had grown in leaps and bounds with a pupil population of more than 250 after its establishment 10 years ago.

He attributed the successes chalked to the invaluable contributions of parents as well as the tremendous role played by management and teachers.

He expressed the school’s commitment to providing holistic education for children by inculcating in them qualities that would enable them to successfully climb the academic ladder.

GNA

