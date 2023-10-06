“I’ve not been coerced to support Dr Bawumia”- Akyem Oda MP

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akyem Oda Constituency, Alexender Akwasi Acquah, has shrugged off claims that he has been threatened with cancellation of “vital” developmental projects in his Constituency to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearership race.

He, therefore, described comments allegedly made by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, also a flagbearer aspirant, to that effect, as unfounded.

Mr Agyapong in a tweet on October 5, 2023, suggested that the NPP was forcing everyone to support one aspirant in the upcoming November 4, 2023, flagbearership contest.

Mr Agyapong, in the post, added that the MP for Akyem Oda had been allegedly threatened that the market in the Akyem Oda Constituency would not be constructed because Mr Acquah supported him (Kennedy Agyapong).

However, Mr Acquah in statement issued Friday, October 6, 2023, said he was not being coerced to support Dr. Bawumia.

“I hereby express my profound disappointment with this assertion, it does not only disparage my integrity, but also undermines by role as a representative of a prominent constituency in the Eastern Region, Akyem-Oda,” Mr Acquah said.

He said his support for Dr Bawumia was based on his personal conviction that the Vice President possessed the capability to lead the NPP to a decisive victory in election 2024.

Mr Acquah added that he possessed the fortitude to make political decisions independently, devoid of inducement and threats, and that he had not at any point been subjected to intimidation or coercion in relation to a project in his constituency.

According to him, the Akyem Oda Central Market had been a priority of the government and predated the intensity of the NPP flagbearship contest.

He restated his unwavering support for Dr Bawumia and called on all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue as the elections approached.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

