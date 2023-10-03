International Help of Missionaries commissions borehole for Adzonkor community

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Adzonkor (O/R), Oct. 3, GNA – International Help of Missionaries (IHM) Inc, a New York based foundation, has commissioned a mechanised borehole for the people of Adzonkor near Ziope in the Agortine -Ziope District of the Volta Region.

Commissioning the facility on behalf of Mr Donald Maguotta, the President of IHM, Reverend Fr. Dr. Cletus Forson, Volunteer and Trustee of IHM, said the facility was funded by Mr Maguotta with support from school children in that city.

Rev. Forson charged the people of Adzonkor to assist each other no matter the little it was as it is not only the affluent who should support such projects.

He said Mr Maguotta gives to the poor not because he is rich, but because of the passion he had for humanity.

Rev. Forson said there is nothing to gain from hatred and wickedness, so they should do good to everyone.

The Volunteer and Trustee asked the beneficiaries to maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan and for generations yet unborn to also come and benefit.

Torgbui Satsi III, Chief of Adzonkor, commended IHM for the facility and appealed for the same for the people of Agbedor Kofe since they are also in dire need of portable accessible water.

The facility is valued at US$6,00.

GNA

