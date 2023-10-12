Increase Surveillance on the Girl Child-Education Officer

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), Oct. 12, GNA – Ms Hawa Salifu, the Girls Education Officer of the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), has called on parents to increase surveillance on the girl child to curb the surge in teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and other socially vices.

She lamented that incidences of such bad behaviours had become high.

“Though, we have been saying a lot, educating them about the bad effects of drugs and of premarital sex, they still do it, Parents should therefore make conscious effort to observe the girl child.”

Madam Salifu told the Ghana News Agency when the Department of Children together with the Ghana Education Service (GES) Girl Child Coordinator of EKMA organized a community sensitization programme for selected schools within EKMA at Anaji in the Western Region, to mark the International Day of the Girl Child

This year’s theme is “Invest in Girls Rights, Our leadership, Our Well-Being.”

She said when parents take the pain to carefully monitor their children particularly the girlchild, it was likely that strange attitudes would be identified, and the child counselled to shape their development.

Madam Salifu said: “Monitor your child’s behaviour so that if there’s any little change, you can see it and offer constructive advice in the quest to grow good citizens for the development of this country.”

She also expressed worry about the use of phones and the internet which exposed children to a lot of information without explanation…

“They see tonnes of activities and they also want do the same without knowing the consequences, so I urge all parents to monitor the use of their children’s phones,” she said.

Mrs Faustina Yorke Awortwe, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Children encouraged the children to exercise their rights in a responsible manner.

Ms Josephine Roman, the Western Regional Coordinator of Girl Child Education entreated parents to spend both time and financial resources on their children.

She said investing in the girl child was the greatest investment any parents could make to change social narratives concerning boys and girls.

Ms Roman said investment in the education of the Girl Child was key to empowering them for a better future.

The school children were later taken through digital tools and how to use the internet safely, preparation before and after menstruations, breast cancer awareness and general health care.

