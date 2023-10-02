Hearts bids farewell to former player E.T Mensah

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of their former player Enoch Teye Mensah who has passed on aged 77.

Ghana’s longest serving Minister of Youth and Sports and a member of the Council of State passed on Monday at a hospital in South Africa.

E.T Mensah as he is affectionately known, played for Accra Hearts of Oak’s youth side Auroras in his active days.

Accra Hearts of Oak in a social media post said: “Our condolences to the family of our former player and former Minister of Sports, Hon. E.T. Mensah, who has been called to glory. Safe journey to your maker. RIP, Sir.”

The astute football administrator played a crucial role in Hearts of Oak’s success in the 2000 CAF Champions League and Super Cup.

GNA

