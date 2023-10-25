Gwira-Aiyinasi — Gwira-Eshiem road being redesigned for construction — Contractor

By P. K. Yankey

Takoradi, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Douglas Frimpong, of Fridoug Construction Limited, the Contractor working on the 34-kilometre Gwira-Aiyinasi to Gwira-Eshiem stretch in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region, says the road is being redesigned by the Department of Feeder Roads for construction works to resume.

According to him, “it is a technical issue which involves money and once that is done, we will be on site to complete the project.”

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Takoradi.

In July 2019, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, joined by Madam Catherine Abenlemah Afeku, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Gwira, and other dignitaries cut the sod for rehabilitation works to begin that road.

However, the project had since been abandoned and work was yet to commence on the road.

Some residents who spoke to the GNA expressed disappointment about how the project had not seen the light of the day, saying the poor nature of the road was seriously affecting their economic and social lives.

Awulae Angama-Tu Adjan, the Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, told the GNA that the deplorable nature of the road was a source of worry to motorists and commuters who ply that stretch.

He, therefore, appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Department of Feeder Roads, to expedite efforts for works to resume on the Gwira-Aiyinasi to Gwira-Eshiem road to help relieve the people of the stress they went through when using that road.

Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, Nzema-East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), reacting to the matter, indicated that efforts were underway to resolve all challenges to ensure works resumed on the road.

GNA

