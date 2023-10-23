GNACC provides psychological support to residents of Mepe  

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – Some members of the Ghana National Association of Certificated Counsellors (GNACC) have visited Mepe, the town affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, to provide psychological support to the indigenes.

The groups also supported the affected persons with relief items including clothes, oil, rice, foodstuff, and water.

Mr Kingsley Eyram Kuadzi, Chairman of the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra (VEGA) branch of the association who led the team told the Ghana News Agency that he earlier visited the place and realized there was a humanitarian crisis.

“Flood victims need special services that often need to go far beyond the immediate crisis management stage. Once the flood victims encounter losses, whether a physical loss or psychological loss, it will involve grief.

Grief is considerably more than bereavement: it denotes a response to any significant loss, be it primary or secondary, tangible or intangible, and physical or relational,” he explained and said there was the need to also attend to the affected persons psychologically.

Some Residents of Mepe in the North Tongu district of the Volta Region faced a severe crisis after the Akosombo dam spillage led to the flooding of their homes.

The overflow caused substantial losses, and the community grappled with the disruption of essential services.

GNA

