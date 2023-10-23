ADDRO organises breast cancer screening for women in Builsa North Municipality 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Sandema (UE/R), Oct 23, GNA – The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO), a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has organised breast cancer screening for women in the Builsa North Municipality, Upper East Region.

The screening, which took place at various health facilities across the municipality, also sensitised the women on how to detect early symptoms of breast cancer and the need for them to have their breasts screened every month.

The gesture by the organisation formed part of its Early Childhood Development Programme, known as ‘Moments That Matter (MTM)’, being implemented across six regions in the country.

The beneficiary regions are Upper East, Upper West, Western North, Eastern, Northern and Ashanti.

It is being funded by the Episcopal Relief and Development in the United States of America (USA) and aimed at contributing to a healthy mother, growth and survival of children from conception to three years.

Mr Sylvester Ayelgum, a Project Officer, ADDRO, Builsa North Municipality, indicated that caregivers and women were the primary targets for the MTM programme and it was necessary for ADDRO to participate in this year`s breast cancer awareness month to sensitise and screen interested women.

“We are partnering with the Ghana Health Service to observe this year’s breast cancer because most of the people we work with are breastfeeding mothers, and because breast cancer affects women, we thought it wise to join hands with the GHS to see how we can send the message across,” he stated.

“By sensitizing and screening the caregivers, if there is any suspected case, the health authorities will then recommend the appropriate action to be taken. So, we are grateful to Episcopal Relief and Development, USA, for their support.”

Ms Judith Adochin, a Nursing Officer at the Reproductive Child Health Unit, Sandema Hospital, noted that breast cancer was deadly as it could kill when not detected at an early stage for treatment and called on the caregivers to have their breasts screened a week after their menstruation every month.

“There are no specific causes of breast cancer, but excessive smoking, a high intake of alcohol, and wearing dirty brassieres among others are underlining factors that have the tendency to expose women to breast cancer, and they must avoid these lifestyles,” she advised.

Mr Alloh Edward Asirazoya, a Health Promotion Technical Officer at the Builsa North Municipal Health Directorate, thanked ADDRO for the kind gesture and said the exercise was in the right direction to promoting breast cancer awareness in the municipality.

“We are also appealing to other organisations to come to our aid to promote good health among caregivers,” he stated.

Ms Mavis Nsoh, a caregiver and beneficiary of the breast cancer screening, thanked the organisation for promoting good health among caregivers and called on women to have their breasts screened regularly.

