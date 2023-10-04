Global Evangelical Church, ‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ donate to Wudoaba Health Centre

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Wudoaba (VR), Oct. 4, GNA – The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has presented three wheelchairs to the CHPS compound at Wudoaba in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The donation, which was done on behalf of the Church by Reverend Forestone F. Tsagli, the Akatsi Presbytery Chairman, and Reverend Carlos Gaglozu, District Pastor, was in partnership with Free Wheelchair Mission.

Reverend Tsagli, revealed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation on Tuesday, that the move was done through the Church’s Department of Physical Development, Health and Social Services (DPDHSS).

He said the exercise remained one of their key focal points towards contributing to the well-being of members of society.

Reverend Tsagli indicated that the donation was achieved through the efforts of Torgbui Nyakeli Tortsofia VII and Mama Fafa Adobia III, Chief and Queenmother of Akato-Wudoaba, who joined them to present the items.

“We will continue to contribute to the well-being of everyone in society as a Church,” he added.

The items were received on behalf of the management of the facility by Madam Salome Narkey, a staff nurse.

She expressed their appreciation to the Traditional leaders and the Church leadership for the historic support.

GNA

