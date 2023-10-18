Ghanaian Journalist selected for training programme in international human rights systems in Tanzania 

Accra, Oct 18, GNA-Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a Ghanaian human rights activist and journalist, has been selected among 30 African human rights activists for an intensive training session on regional and international human rights systems and mechanisms in Arusha, Tanzania.

Dubbed: “African Human Rights Training of Trainers on the Participation in and Engagement with the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights” the three-day capacity building workshop which gave them the opportunity to participate strengthen their advocacy roles.

The programme was organized by the African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) with support from the African Commission for Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner and the Open Society Foundations including other partners.

Wemakor is one of the only two Ghanaians among 30 participants selected from 23 countries across the African continent to benefit from this program.

The beneficiaries, according to the Training and Advocacy Support Manager of the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), Salomé Boucif, were carefully selected out of a pool of over 2,000 applications received for entries.

His participation in this programme was a reflection of his dedication to the promotion of human rights and justice, as well as his commitment to influencing society through his profession and the knowledge and experience he would gain training would add significant value to his work and enhance his contributions to the field of human rights.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor, is also the Founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana.

GNA

