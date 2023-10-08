Gabon coup leaders install new parliament

Yaoundé, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Almost six weeks after the coup in Gabon, the central African state’s new military ruler, Brice Oligui Nguema, has appointed a new National Assembly and Senate.

The newly formed National Assembly is composed of members of the opposition and the ruling party of President Ali Bongo, who was deposed on August 30. The senators come from civil society, such as trade unions and civil society organizations.

Last month, Nguema appointed Raymond Ndong Sima, a critic of Bongo, as prime minister. Nguema, who previously headed Bongo’s presidential guard, says he wants to bring more democracy to Gabon following the coup. However, he has not specified a timetable for new elections.

The Bongo family, which ruled autocratically for more than 50 years, has long been accused of corruption. Gabon’s 2.3 million inhabitants live mostly in poverty despite the country’s oil wealth.

Shortly before the coup, Bongo was elected for a third term, according to official results. However, there are considerable doubts as to whether the election was free and fair. Many Gabonese welcomed the coup as liberating them from a kleptocracy.

