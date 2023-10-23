Floods displace about 2000 people at Yeji

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Oct. 23, GNA – About 2000 people in 15 communities in the Pru East District in the Bono East Region have been displaced by floods from the Akosombo dam spillage and heavy rains in the area.

Mr Adudi Godwin, Assembly man of the Yeji Traditional Council told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the spillage which started about a month ago continued to spread to other areas making the place inhabitable.

He said property of the people including money in their homes had been washed away by the flood and the few salvaged by the residents were defective.

Among the affected communities were Fante Akura, Pentecost Nsuano, Adeamra, CK, Atta Kuna, Tonka and Vokedeke, said the Assembly man.

He said two government schools at Vokedeke and Fanteakura communities were flooded by the water and the road leading to two other schools had been flooded.

He said few children were attending school in a church building, but classes were not effective.

The DCE for Pru East, Alhaji Adam Abdulai, told the GNA that he had been able to secure a place on the higher grounds and relocated some of the affected residents temporally.

He called on philanthropists and well-wishers to come to support them with some relief Items since the people had lost all their belongings and their livelihood as farmers.

Mr. Abdulai said the chiefs and the elders in the area had given out land on the higher ground for temporary shelter construction to prevent further destruction or loss of lives but needed some wood and iron sheets for the shelter.

He stated that even though they had experienced the situation for some years now, this year’s circumstances had been worse.

GNA

