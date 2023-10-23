Social-Economic Development, key to public wellbeing-MCE

By Jerry Azanduna

Kintampo (BE/R), Oct. 23, GNA – Mr Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has observed that social- economic development was key in promoting the wellbeing of the people.

He explained that the public needed basic amenities and infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, markets, and roads to embark on economic activities that would help them generate income to improve their live conditions.

Mr. Ameyaw said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kintampo in the Bono East Region about some essential developmental projects in the area.

He disclosed that government was collaboration with the Assembly to undertake some socio-economic developmental infrastructures for the people in the area adding that the Assembly had again provided some skill training for the youth.

Measures have been made by the Assembly to encourage the youth to go into farming, he said, and mentioned that over 2,053 litres of agro-chemicals were given out to 587 farmers during the farming season as well as distributing 1,150 livestock (goats) to 79 farmers in the area.

He said the Assembly had constructed a few projects including three-unit classroom block each for the Kurawurakura and the Dawadawa people while construction of a six-unit classroom block at New Longoro Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School and had again present 500 dual desks and 70 teachers’ tables to schools across the Municipality as well as offering financial support for needy but brilliant students.

Mr. Ameyaw indicated that he had been able to clear about seven dumping sites and organized clean up exercise to clear choked gutters at Sawaba and the Mo line communities to improve sanitation in the area.

The MCE said that there had been perfect collaboration with Security agencies to beef up security aspect in the area, and had scheduled meetings with the Fulani herders, crop farmers and assembly members on pertinent issues that could affect or uphold peace in the vicinity.

Mr. Ameyaw said knowing the importance of health, the Assembly had constructed a number of Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds in most of the communities across the area to provide primary health care for the people, and announced that plans were far advanced to acquire a polyclinic in the area to bring quality health care to the door steps of the people.

Mr. Ameyaw pointed out that the Assembly in collaboration with its partners had given a facelift to some major roads in the Municipality for easy movement of the people.

