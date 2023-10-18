EU-Ghana Agriculture Programme (EUGAP) renews partnership with Agrihouse Foundation for 13th Annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition

The European Union Ghana Agriculture Programme, through two of its GIZ implemented programmes: the Market Oriented Agriculture Programme in North-West (MOAP NW) and the Resilience Against Climate Change (REACH) Project, has renewed its partnership with Agrihouse Foundation to organise the 13th Annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition.

The partnership seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices while building agricultural resilience, promoting connectivity between farmers and markets, and contributing to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector in Ghana.

The event, slated for October 24 to 27, 2023, at the Agrihouse Agri-village, a learning and innovation training and demonstration center in Kudula, Tamale, Northern Region, under the theme: ‘CONNECTING THE UNCONNECTED – THE FARMER, THE INPUT DEALER AND THE PROCESSOR’.

The Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition stands as an important event for Ghana’s agricultural industry, because it connects a diverse array of stakeholders along the agricultural value chain, such as farmers, Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), aggregators, processors, input dealers, machinery companies, fertilizer companies among others, equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed in this evolving sector.

Since 2019, EUGAP has been a steadfast supporter of the annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition, primarily as a supporter and active participant in key sessions.

One of the key outcomes of the partnership between EUGAP and Agrihouse Foundation has been the establishment of robust business linkages between farmers and agribusiness enterprises. These connections have not only strengthened the operations of agribusiness enterprises but also significantly increased incomes for all parties involved.

To further demonstrate their commitment, EUGAP will expand its support from six to ten Micro and Small-sized Enterprises (MSEs) participating in this year’s exhibition. This expansion is expected to further enhance market linkages, empower MSMEs, and boost economic growth within the sector.

The Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition promises a series of impactful sessions and workshops. EUGAP will actively participate in the “Farmer-to-Farmer” and “Farmer-to-Buyer” sessions during the conference.

These sessions will provide farmers with practical insights into crop production, market access, value addition, and buyer engagement. They will also address strategies for adapting to changing weather patterns and mitigating the effects of climate change on crop production.

Over its 12-year history, the Annual Pre-Harvest Conference and Exhibition has evolved into a crucial platform connecting agricultural value chain actors to regional and national markets. The Business-to-Business (B2B) sessions have facilitated enduring business relationships between farmers and agribusinesses that extend far beyond the event itself.

The Pre-Harvest event remains a vital platform for connecting farmers to markets in an ever-evolving global trade landscape. It will continue to focus on addressing relevant national issues that foster the growth of the agricultural sector, with a special emphasis on climate change and community resilience building for sustainable agricultural development.

In a statement, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, expressed her profound gratitude for the enduring partnership with EUGAP, stating, “We are truly appreciative of their continued support. This partnership has been instrumental in driving positive change within our agricultural community. Over the years, we’ve witnessed the transformation it has brought to the lives of farmers, agribusinesses, and various stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.”

She emphasized the vital role this collaboration plays in fostering growth, sustainability, and connectivity within the agricultural sector, saying, “Our shared commitment to nurturing growth and promoting sustainable agricultural practices is evident in the impact we’ve achieved together. The Pre-Harvest event has become more than just a conference; it’s a platform for change and progress. It’s where deals are made, knowledge is shared, and connections are forged.”

Ms. Akosa highlighted the crucial role of the Pre-Harvest event in creating market linkages and building the capacity of over 150,000 value chain actors and stakeholders, ranging from farmer groups and buyers to development partners, policy makers, agribusinesses, ICT professionals, aggregators, and many others. She underlined how the event has contributed to removing constraints on market access for farmers and agribusinesses, thereby enhancing economic opportunities and improving livelihoods.

The partnership stands as a testament to the commitment to strengthening the foundation for sustainable agriculture but also highlights the importance of connectivity within the value chain. As the 13th Annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition approaches, all eyes are on the positive impact this partnership will bring to Ghana’s thriving agricultural sector.

The three-day event encompasses conference sessions, presentations, exhibitions, and a marketplace for fostering business-to-business interactions. Participants also can engage in practical and immersive sessions aimed at providing deeper insights into best practices and capitalizing on the multitude of opportunities within the agriculture sector.

ABOUT THE ANNUAL PRE-HARVEST AGRIBUSINESS CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION

Agrihouse Foundation’s Annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibitions event, for the past 12 years, have provided and created market linkages and built the capacity of over 150,000 value chain actors and stakeholders.

Beneficiaries and participants of the annual Preharvest event range from farmer groups, buyers, development partners, policy makers, agribusinesses, ICT professionals, and aggregators. Others include input dealers, equipment and machinery dealers, transporters, financial institutions, telecommunication companies, out growers, civil society, and processors, who converge in the Northern Region to network, exhibit, share knowledge, train, engage in field demonstration activities, and most importantly, negotiate and seal deals.

The intervention has served as a stimulating platform for matchmaking, exchange, agribusiness development, stakeholder linkages, and has brought about growth in local economies, through the creation of expanded agribusiness opportunities. It has also assisted in removing constraints on market access for farmers and agribusinesses who require access to lucrative markets and economic opportunities to improve their livelihoods and those of their families.

The annual Pre-Harvest event culminates with conference events, presentations, exhibitions, and a marketplace for business-to-business meetings.

It continues to serve as a dynamic platform for farmers to negotiate and seal contracts and strengthen the capacity of Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), Aggregators, Processors, and value chain actors for them to play a key role as agricultural market actors.

After twelve (12) successful editions, and through feedback and testimonies, we are confident to say that the annual Pre-Harvest event has lived up to its overall goal of creating markets and linking farmers to buyers.

