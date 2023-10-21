Effutu marks 2023 International Day of the Girl Child

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Oct 21, GNA – Madam Priscilla Eshun, the Central Regional Girl Child Officer, has asked girls to be conversant with their rights.

She noted that their rights which were the foundation of equality and dignity were tied to their responsibilities to speak up for what they believed in.

Madam Eshun gave the advice at a forum organised by the Effutu Municipal Education Directorate in partnership with stakeholders including the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child, at Winneba.

The Day, under the theme: “Our time is now – Our right our future,” was attended by parents and girls from basic schools in Effutu Municipality.

Chaired by Prof. Samuel Asiedu-Addo of UEW the Day was set aside for the society to recognize the incredible potentials of girls and emphasise the importance of investing in them.

It is also to serve as a reminder of the importance of empowering girls worldwide to recognise their rights and acknowledge their leadership roles.

Madam Eshun indicated that empowering girls with rights, meant granting them the freedom to pursue their dreams, access education, make choices about their health and to participate in the decision-making processes.

“These rights are not just privileges they are your entitlements as human beings however, with these rights comes the responsibilities to use them wisely for the betterment of yourselves and the society as a whole,” she indicated.

According to Madam Eshun, girls’ leadership, their wellbeing, and their rights were interconnected and when exercised responsibly, it would benefit them and create ripple effects of positive change.

“You are to be bold to voice your opinions, advocate for justice and be a role model for your colleague’s girls to also stand-up for their rights too, these are your responsibilities,” she noted.

Madam Eshun further indicated that advocating for their rights would make them responsible and compassionate leaders.

“So therefore, girls, know that as we champion your rights, we are counting on your leadership and your sense of responsibility to help build a brighter future for all,” she added.

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, addressing the forum said it is a day for stakeholders in the grooming of the girl child to reaffirm their commitment to ensure that every girl child thrived, led, and achieved their full potentials without any hindrances.

According to him the theme for the occasion, carried profound messages reminding stakeholders to recognize that girls’ rights were urgent necessity.

He therefore called for action to empower and to create a world where every girl child would be able to break through all barriers that impeded their progress.

Girls’ education for example open doors to endless opportunities but it is also carries the responsibility to learn, grow and share their knowledge and inspire others to do same.

Earlier in the day, Ms Violet Danso, Effutu Municipal Girl Child Education Officer said Day focused on girls’ empowerment projects or programmes to make them independent and useful to the society as well as to fulfil their human rights.

She therefore entreated all stakeholders to join the crusade to invest and empower girls for a better world.

Among personalities at the occasion who called for action on the rights of the girls were, Effutu Municipal Social Welfare Officer, National Commission for Civic Education and Nachyi Kokor, Queen Mother of Effutu Traditional Area.

GNA

