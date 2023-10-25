DPRK announces closure of its embassy in Uganda

KAMPALA, Oct. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), has announced the closure of its embassy in Uganda, as part of its efforts to increase the efficiency of external institutions, according to a statement by Uganda’s State House late Monday.

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, bid farewell to Jong Tong Hak, DPRK’s outgoing ambassador to the East African country, at State House Entebbe, Kampala.

The statement said, “During the meeting, President Museveni lauded him for the job well done during his time of service in Uganda.” According to the statement, the DPRK envoy assured President Museveni that despite the changes, bilateral relations between Uganda and the DPRK will be maintained through its embassy in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.

