DOVVSU Coordinator encourages girls to aspire for laurels

By Paulina Emefa Anani

Tamale, Oct 18, GNA – Ms Vicentia Aboagye, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) has encouraged girls to draw their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats ( SWOT) analysis to impact their lives.

Ms Aboagye was addressing the girls at this year’s celebration of International Day of the Girl Child, held at the Tamale Girls Senior High School in Tamale.

The celebration was organised by ActionAid Ghana and funded by its partners.

The DOVVSU Director shared her life experiences with the students and advised them on sexual reproductive health issues and urged them to abstain from pre-marital sex, and report men attempting to rape them to authorities including management of their schools or nearest police station for action.

She educated them on types of abortions and said there were two types of abortions-safe and unsafe abortions and warned them to avoid indulging in unsafe abortions.

She added that such practices could take their lives, indicating that, “if you do not want to start babysitting as children you must avoid sexual activities.”

ASP Ms Aboagye advised the students to avoid early marriages and focus on their education.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Northern Regional Director of Education who shared her educational life, reiterated the need for girls to remain focused, be determined in whatever they wanted to achieve and aim at achieving more laurels.

She urged them to be disciplined in their pursuit, comport themselves and take their studies seriously, adding “respect your teachers and listen to whatever they tell you or ask you to do.”

The Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Bushira Alhassan, also shared her life experiences with the students, and reiterated the need for the girls to focus on their education.

Officials of Action Aid Ghana toured the Tamale Girls Senior High School as part of the celebration

