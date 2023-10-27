COMOG urges UN Secretary-General to call for truce in Gaza

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The Coalition of Muslim Organizations in Ghana (COMOG) has requested the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to call for a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

The Coalition also asked that the Secretary General impose sanctions on Israel for violating all the terms of UN Resolution 242 (1967) and for consistently infringing on the Palestinian people’s fundamental human rights.

In a petition presented to the United Nations Office in Accra on Thursday, COMOG stated that the global organization must promptly revisit UN Resolution 242 (1967) for the two-state solution, with a determined and honest commitment to its full implementation.

“We express our revulsion at the unprecedented human catastrophe that has unfolded since the unfortunate attacks of Hamas on Israel and the equally unfortunate bombardments of Gaza by Israel and wish to appeal to you to pay serious attention to raging Gaza war.”

The Coalition stated it was unconscionable that in the twenty-first century, “a so-called civilized world” would see such heinous destruction of human life and property.

“The earlier the whole of the UN gets its act together and awaken its moral conscience, the world risks the danger of witnessing more escalations in the conflict and a spill over to engulf other countries, near and far; not to talk of its future repercussions of fueling hatred, extremism and terrorism.”

The President of COMOG, Mr. Abdel-Manan Abdel Rahman, indicated that the coalition applauds and supports the Secretary General for his unambiguous comment that the Hamas attack on Israel “did not happen in a vacuum,” during a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the UN headquarters.

“As far as COMOG is concerned, it can only take a racist and arrogant Zionist Israeli officials, who has perpetrated same and probably the worse form of terrorism against the Palestinian people, to be outraged over your comment, to the effect that the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel “did not happen in a vacuum,” and calling it justification for terrorism.

“As far as the racist and arrogant Zionist Israeli officials are concerned, justice is done when only Hamas is condemned, and this must not be accepted by all rational and civilized nations.

“Whereas your unequivocally condemnation of Hamas attacks before condemning Israel was overlooked by Israeli officials, and the uproar that your comment generated in Israel, in our interpretation was an admission that Palestine has been under the occupation and oppression by Israel for far too long, resulting in the reprisal actions of Hamas,” he said

Mr Rahman said that if Israel had followed the treaty espoused by the UN in 1967, which called for the two states to coexist peacefully, peace would have been achieved by now.

“It is interesting to know that Israel decided to violate the resolution to pave the way for it to continue its occupation of the Palestinian controlled territories.

“We cannot gloss over the flagrant assassination of late Israeli Prime minister Yishak Rabin, with the cooperation of the current Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for endorsing the Oslo Accords by extremist Yigal Amir, which underscores the fact that there are extremists and terrorists among the Israelis too who do not want peace to prevail,” he said.

GNA

