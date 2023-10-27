Book on “Perseverance” launched

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Oct 27, GNA – “Perseverance”, a memoir aimed at inspiring and empowering young people to take bold and decisive steps in achieving their dreams and aspirations has been launched in Accra.

Written by Dr Emelia Timpo, a development expert with specialisation in HIV/AIDS, Gender, Agriculture and Education policy, the 236 paged book, which is subtitled “One Woman’s Journey from Ghana to the United Nations & Beyond,” chronicles the life journey of the author, and teaches how one can navigate life’s challenges and emerge triumphant.

The book tells the triumphant story of a young child growing up in a meagre, but loving environment surrounded by strong affirming women, most with limited education.

Reviewing the book, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, a Media and Communication Consultant, and a former Chairman of the National Media Commission, said the title and subtitles of the book aptly described the content, and represented exactly what the story was.

He explained that, in between the opening and closing paragraphs of the book was a life lived to the full; a life that had persevered against the odds and prospered through the various lessons learnt.

“Above all, the life described and detailed in this book is one from which the reader will learn and enjoy,” he said.

In an interview after the launch, Dr Timpo told the Ghana News Agency that the book demonstrated her power of perseverance in the face of all odds to triumph.

She noted that despite the difficult challenges that confronted her, she managed to navigate her way through and believed her experiences would inspire others to achieve greater heights.

