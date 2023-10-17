Cocoa growing community appeals for support as rains destroy local toilets

By Dennis Peprah

Nsuapemkrom (A/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Torrential rains have destroyed toilets at Nsuapemkrom, a cocoa growing community in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that although the locals constructed the male and female toilets through communal labour both facilities have now become death traps for users due to the heavy rains.

During a visit to the community, the chiefs and people appealed for KVIP toilets, to help tackle the emerging environmentally disturbing and the public health threat option of open defecation in the area.

Nana Charles Bawa, the Gyaasehene (sub-chief) of Nsuapemkrom, said “now the women don’t have any place to attend the nature’s call. As for the men, some of them can easily enter the bush and ease themselves.”

He expressed fear that if the problem was not resolved immediately, there could be an outbreak of communicable diseases in the area and appealed to Non-governmental Organisations and corporate bodies to come to their aid.

GNA

