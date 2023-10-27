CLOGSAG ladies receive free breast cancer screening

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The Ladies Club of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana Ladies Club (CLOGSAGLAC), has offered free breast screening to its members.

The exercise, themed “Empowering the Career Woman through Health Education and Awareness Creation,” was held in connection with the international health campaign to increase breast cancer awareness.

It was also meant to highlight the importance of early detection and effective treatment to save lives.

The exercise was held in partnership with the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana (LAPAG) at the quarterly meeting in Accra.

Participants were educated on the disease’s causes, signs & symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, therapy, and prevention.

Madam Bridget Kartey, Senior Resident (Oncology) of Ghana College of Pharmacist, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, who addressed attendees, advised them to get regular breast examination and annual mammogram even if they do not have the disease.

She also asked men to assist their wives with breast examinations and stressed the need for healthy lifestyles to stave off the disease.

Aside from the breast screening, participants were also given First Aid training at work.

Members were taught specific first aid procedures to use in the event of a workplace accident such as a trip and fall, bleeding, minor wounds, sprains and strains, fractures, minor burns, epistaxis, seizures, vomiting and diarrhea, hypoglycemia, unconsciousness, heart attack, and choking.

Dr. John Yaw Antwi, Medical Director of Jubilee House Medical Centre, who led the training session, noted that “knowing what to do in an emergency is very important.”

GNA

