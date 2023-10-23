Christians entreated to press on towards eternity

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 23, GNA – “We may face challenges as Christians, who are in exile in this world, but God still has plans for us for eternity”, Right Revered Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has said.

He entreated Christians to be steady with their works bearing in mind that they had citizenship in heaven.

He was delivering the sermon in Tamale on the theme: “Citizens of Heaven.”

Reverend Tong urged Christians to aim at a second life in heaven, which was the eternal life God promised them.

He noted that heaven was the real home of Christians, adding “God’s plan is to take us to our real home, which He has promised us through Jesus Christ.”

GNA

