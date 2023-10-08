Blinken says US citizens likely killed and missing after Hamas attack

Washington, Oct. 8, (dpa/GNA) – Several US citizens have been likely killed and others are missing following the Hamas Palestinian extremist organization’s attack on Israel on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

“We have reports that several Americans were killed. We’re working overtime to verify that,” Blinken told CNN TV on Sunday.

“At the same time, there are reports of missing Americans and there again, we’re working to verify those reports,” he added. Blinken also confirmed these details to the NBC television network.

The US secretary of state hinted that details of specific US support for Israel could be confirmed as early as Sunday. He said there had been requests from Israel and it was the clear intention of US President Joe Biden to ensure that the United States provided whatever assistance Israel needed to respond to Hamas attacks.

In an initial response, Biden had already pledged support to the country.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

GNA

