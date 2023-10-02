Bawumia Campaign Team dismisses bribery allegations by Kennedy Agyapong

Accra, Oct 2, GNA – The Bawumia Campaign Team has refuted allegations by Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that some members of the team attempted to bribe him (Agyepong) to step down.

According to the team, Mr Agyepong alleged that he was promised a compensation of being made the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general election.

“We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for same,” it said.

A statement issued by Dr Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of Vice President Bawumia, in Accra on Saturday, dismissed assertions by Mr Agyapong that Dr Bawumia was collapsing the NPP through intimidation.

“The unity of our Party has been of great concern to Dr Bawumia. It is in light of such concerns that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks,” it said.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign strategy had been to persuade delegates to support his bid, the statement said, and “this he does by laying his vision for the party and country.”

“As we have always maintained, the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants, must be guided by the core values of the Party, which includes truth, decorum, and respect for one another.”

GNA

