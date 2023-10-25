Avoid settling in flood prone areas — Bono East Regional Minister

By Jerry Azanduna

Yeji, (BE/R) Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister and Chairman for the Regional Security Council has entreated the public to desist from settling in flood prone areas.

Mr Adu-Gyan explained that flood disaster cases in many parts of the country was as result of people taking the risk to reside at waterlogged and waterways.

Mr. Adu-Gyan said such areas would continue to flood because nobody could stop nature from taking its course, result in disaster, destroy property and loss of precious human lives.

Mr Adu-Gyan gave the advice when he was in the company of Nana Eric Agyemang Prempeh Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Region to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the recent floods from a down pour and spillage from the Akonsombo and Bagre Dams in the area.

He asked the people to change their attitude of settlement at places that could create problems for them, their families and the nation in general.

The Regional Minister called for the involvement of all stakeholders together with the Traditional Authority and Local Government to expedite actions backed with laws to send away people who inhabit at flood prone to save their lives and property.

He said all resources spent on flood victims could be channelled to national development.

Nana Yaw Pimampim Kaberesa IV, Paramount Chief of the Yeji Traditional Area, lauded the government for coming to the aid of the people.

He said plans were far advanced to effectively collaborate with the District Assembly to relocate people who reside at flood prone areas to avoid flood reoccurrences in the area.

Nana Kaberesa pointed out that the Traditional Council was ready support other stakeholders, the Assembly and the Local Government to enforce the law for the interest of the people and the nation

About 2,554 people were displaced in ten communities at Yeji, in the Pru district.

GNA

