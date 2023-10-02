Aspiring Assembly Member leads MCE, others to assess Electoral Area

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Tetemale (VR), Oct. 2, GNA – Mr Mawuenyega Hadzide, an aspiring Assembly member for Kpevi- Gornikope Electoral Area within the Akatsi South Municipality, has led a team of government officials to assess issues affecting the area.

The tour, among other things, was to inform Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area about some challenges affecting the various communities in the area.

Mr Hadzide, a teacher by profession and a youth activist, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the tour on Sunday that his dream was to see the entire Electoral Area progressing in all sectors.

“My people are predominantly farmers, they do other businesses too but access to electricity, water, good roads, and others remained a herculean challenge,” he said.

Mr Hadzide, during the visits, explained that government could not do it alone “but it was appropriate to draw our leader’s attention to the issues affecting us so they look at those they could do in the interim.”

Mr Johnson Tordzeagbo, a community elder at Gandokope, during a short meeting with the team, lamented about the lack of electricity and bad roads that existed for decades in the area.

He, however, commended the MCE and Mr Hadzide for coming to assess the area, especially in the rainy season.

The team also interacted with some residents in the various adjoining communities such as, Kpotavi, Kporwuvi, Dzave, Klopke, Soexedekope, and others regarding their challenges.

“We produce garden eggs in large quantities as well as sweet potatoes, pepper, and maize but the roads remained unmotorable to convey our farm produce,” a community member lamented.

On his part, Mr Nyahe assured them of putting their needs before the relevant authorities for redress.

“I will liaise with the appropriate quarters to know what we can do about your needs. I can’t promise you everything but we will see changes,” he said.

“The communities without electricity would be looked at again for action,” Mr Nyahe added.

GNA

