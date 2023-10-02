Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre receives support  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (V/R), Oct. 1, GNA – A philanthropist has supported the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Health Centre in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region with some equipment and items to help provide quality healthcare services to people in the area.

The items, donated by the philanthropist, who preferred to remain anonymous, included nine specialised hospital beds and two sliding glass windows.

Mr Gilbert Korbla Keklie, the Assembly Member of Anlo-Afiadenyigba Dziehe/Ablame Electoral Area, who presented the items to the management of the health centre, told the Ghana News Agency that they would help mitigate some challenges the facility faced.

Dr Emmanuel Kona, the Keta Municipal Director of Health, who received the items, commended the donor for the kind gesture and pledged, on behalf of management, to put them to good use.

Miss Juliet Ama Anaglo, a Principal Physician Assistant in charge of the Centre, expressed gratitude for the timely support, but called for more assistance from other quarters.

“Quality health delivery is a shared responsibility, let’s all come together and support our health centre,” she appealed.

