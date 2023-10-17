Anlo Traditional Council mourns with former President Kufuor

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Akuapim, (E/R), Oct 17, GNA – A delegation from the Anlo State has visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence to commiserate with him and to sign the book of condolence in memory of his late wife, Mrs Theresa Kufuor.

The delegation, which was led by Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, Awadada of Anlo and others, including Togbi Nyaho Tamekloe VI, Miafiaga of Anlo and Paramount Chief of Shime-Kome, Togbi Zewu IV, Dufia of Anloga and Domefiaga of Anlo and, Togbi Gbordzor III, Dusifiaga of Anlo and Paramount Chief of Fugo, were received by the former President in the company of other immediate family members.

Among the retinue of chiefs were; Togbi Tudoabor III of Anloga, Togbi Joachim Acolatse V, Dufia of Kedzi, Togbi Tay Agbozo V of Dzelukofe, Togbi Adzenu II of Dzodze, Mama Nugorgbe I of Abor, Mama Deawofe of Tegbi, Mama Duti of Anloga and Mama Dasewa II.

Togbi Awusu, the Awadada delivered a message on behalf of Togbi Sri III, the Awoamefia and donated some drinks and other assorted items as tradition demanded to the family and pledged their availability during the funeral.

“On November 16th, we shall come back to mourn with all of you at the State House to pay our final respect to our former First lady…and when we come, you will feel our real presence,” Togbi Awusu said.

Mr. Kufuor, who expressed gratitude at the gesture shown by the Anlo State, said he was not surprised a delegation from Anlo paid him a visit because he was aware of how his late wife lived like an Anlo woman.

“Though I am flattered by this high delegation, I am not surprised because I’m aware of how my wife lived like an Anlo woman all this while…Through her, I was able to connect with Anlo-Ewes and worked with prominent Ewes.”

“Togbi Adeladza was my very good friend then… I was even at his funeral, not to even talk of the current Awoamefia, who is also a known friend of mine. So, I am not really surprised because I see myself half Anlo because of all these relations,” the former President mentioned.

The former first lady Theresa Kufuor, who passed on October 1, 2023, aged 87, would have her funeral rites coming off from November 16 at the State House, Accra before been laid to rest in her hometown in Ashanti Region on November 18, 2023.

The late Madam Kufuor had her early education at Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Roman Catholic Convent School at Keta before travelling abroad for further education.

GNA

