Amma Frimpong takes breast cancer awareness campaign to Odumase  

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Ghanaian philanthropist and legal practitioner, Amma Frimpomaa, has organised a breast cancer awareness walk and health screening event for the residents of Odumase and surrounding communities in the Sunyani West Constituency.

The event, held at Odumase Lorry Park, garnered the presence of traditional leaders, indigenes, students, and various groups.

According to Amma Frimpong, the screening formed part of her efforts to raise awareness about the risks associated with breast cancer.

In her address to the gathered participants, Amma Frimpong highlighted the increasing prevalence of

breast cancer, which has become very deadly.

She emphasised the importance of educating people about its symptoms and the significance of early detection to facilitate preventive measures and improve survival rates.

Amma Frimpomaa assured the people that her commitment extended beyond her hometown and that she would persistently seek support from corporate entities for the constituency as long as she lived.

She also expressed gratitude to the Volta River Authority (VRA), Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), and Tropical Cables for their support in making the programme a resounding success.

Nana Yaa Adanse Poduo II, the Omanhemaa of Odumase No. 1 Traditional Area, commended Amma Frimpong for her valuable contributions to Odumase and the wider constituency.

She encouraged both parents and the youth in attendance to prioritise their education, with the

hope that more Odumase natives would follow Amma Frimpomaa’s inspiring example through educational attainment.

GNA

