Akosombo Dam Spillage: National House of Chiefs calls for swift resettlement of victims

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Oct. 19, GNA – The National House of Chiefs has reiterated the need for proper accommodation of victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage as a matter of urgency.

The House wants all relevant institutions responsible for the disaster to expedite actions to bring relief to the thousands of victims displaced.

Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Vice President of the House, who made the call, said the affected communities were undergoing crisis, which required swift measures to mitigate.

He was addressing the House at a meeting to consider the adoption of a revised constitution of the Dagbon Traditional Area in Kumasi.

The House is expected to approve the revised document having gone through a report of the committee put together by the Dagbon Traditional Council and the Northern Regional House of Chiefs.

“I want to say on behalf of Nananom that we commiserate with the many citizens who have been displaced and to urge all agencies responsible for the proper resettlement of the victims to step up their actions,” Naa Karbo said.

As a country that valued the lives of its citizens, it was important to speed up efforts to mitigate the plight of the victims, he said, and encouraged individuals in a position to support to do so to bring relief to the affected people.

