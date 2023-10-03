Agenda 111: Ashaiman to benefit from $12m, district hospital

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, Oct. 3, GNA-The Ashaiman Municipality will soon benefit from a US$12 million 190-bed capacity hospital as part of the government’s Agenda 111 district hospitals’ project across the country.

The project is expected to commence in October 2023 and to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Addressing the media after a short event to hand over the project site to the contractor, Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA), expressed joy at the commencement of the Agenda 111 projects in Ashaiman.

Mr. Okyere noted that the health issue was important as compared to other physical amenities, stressing that without good health, it would be virtually impossible to enjoy other physical amenities.

He explained that the government, through the Military High Command, had released about 30 acres of land at the Community 22 Annex for the construction of the district hospital in Ashaiman.

The Ashaiman MCE recounted that Ashaiman over the years had enjoyed health facilities under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) regimes, saying it was not out of place that the current NPP government had blessed Ashaiman with the 100-bed capacity hospital.

He called on all the stakeholders to support the project until its completion.

Mr. Romeo Djan Consulting architect, Indigene Associate, stated that the project would be completed according to schedule, saying all the necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a seamless start to finish.

Mr. Djan noted that the facility was a two-story health facility with varied ancillaries needed in a modern hospital.

According to him, the project was to commence earlier, but the plan had to go through re-designing to fit into the demarcated land earmarked for the project.

GNA

