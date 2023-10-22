Ablakwa breaks ground for ‘First Sky Group’ housing project at North Tongu

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Battor (V/R), Oct. 22, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu, has announced the commencement of work on a housing project in his constituency for the displaced residents due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The project would be executed by Construction Ambassadors, a subsidiary of the ‘First Sky Group’ on agreed free lands in the constituency, which would be “completed in record time,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa was speaking after a sod-cutting event for construction works to begin to facilitate the relocation of the affected residents.

The lands were offered for free at three different locations by the traditional authorities, as part of their contribution to the project.

“When completed, it would restore the dignity of my beloved constituents as well as ensure they live in healthier conditions,” the MP said.

“Additionally, we stand ready to provide communal labour support. North Tongu shall never forget the generosity and humanity of the First Sky Group.”

Mr Ablakwa expressed optimism that lives, education, and businesses would return to normal after the affected residents have been properly housed.

Over 12,000 residents within the district were displaced after the controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Houses, businesses, and farms, among others, have been submerged by the floods, causing the closure of some schools for the classrooms to be used as safe havens.

Organisations and individuals continue to donate towards the upkeep of the affected residents.

GNA

