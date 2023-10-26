70th birthday: Children launch Foundation for mother, donate to orphanage 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Oct 26, GNA-A Foundation with the aim of supporting, securing and supplying interventions to vulnerable children particularly orphans has been launched in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Named, “Paulina Bulmuo Foundation” it intends work to also provide for vulnerable families to prevent the breeding of orphans and collaborate with orphanages to provide protection and relief including food and shelter to orphans.

It would also work with stakeholders to provide empowerment and skill training to orphans particularly those in Northern Ghana to help create a future for them and enable them to live dignified lives.

The launching of the Foundation formed part of the birthday activities of Paulina Bulmuo, a 70-year-old woman who had over the years dedicated her life to supporting vulnerable children, especially orphans.

Affectionately referred to by many as ‘Mama Paulina’, the Foundation was the initiative of her children as her 70th birthday gift to enable her to continue to undertake activities she loves to do (helping vulnerable children).

As a start, the Foundation donated assorted food and non-food supplies such as bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, soft drinks, ingredients, toilet rolls, and soap among others to the Mama Laadi Foundation in Bolgatanga.

Pastor Grant Bulmuo, the Elder’s Son of Mama Paulina described her mother as a woman who loved to pray and cared for children and the Foundation was to enable her to continue to support vulnerable children in Ghana and find purpose in what she loved to do.

“The short-term objective is to support orphanages, secure resources for them and supply any intervention that will help them deliver their goals well,” Pastor Bulmuo stated.

“The medium-term objective is to prevent where families are vulnerable and there is the likelihood that one of both parents might die to make the child an orphan, then Mama Paulina Foundation will step in”.

Apart from that, he said, the Foundation would be working with lots of orphanages in Ghana to provide protection and basic needs such as food, shelter, healthcare and education to create a bright future for the vulnerable children.

“She is going to use her network of children, friends and relationships across the world to raise resources to support these orphans and orphanages,” he added.

The Son explained that the gesture by the children was also to show their appreciation to their mother on behalf of their father, Ben Bulmuo, who was incapacitated for the past 15 years leaving the care of the children in the hands of Mama Paulina.

He envisaged that the Foundation would contribute to eliminating stigmatisation and building the self-worth and confidence of vulnerable children through various interventions and support.

On her part, Mama Paulina thanked God for preserving her life and added that giving to the vulnerable especially those who would not be able to pay back was the best way to give God and would work to ensure the Foundation achieved its purpose.

Mr Ismann Ayariga, the Administrator of Mama Laadi Orphanage, who spoke on behalf of Laadi Awuni, the Founder of the Orphanage, thanked Mama Paulina and her family for the donation and promised to put them to good use.

He recalled the countless times Mama Paulina had supported the orphanage in diverse ways and expressed optimism that the Foundation would succeed in contributing to child protection.

