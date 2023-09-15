Youth group lauds Ellembele MP for helping renovate Kwame Nkrumah’s home

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 15, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League, a youth group, has lauded Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembele Constituency for making a cash donation towards the renovation of the home of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah at Nkroful.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, leader of the Group, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture by the MP was laudable.

“It’ll help restore prestige to the maternal home of Dr Nkrumah,” Dr Kwesie said.

The Ellembele MP made a cash donation of GH¢10,000 to the chiefs and people of Nkroful to aid them undertake the renovation works.

Dr Kwesie commended the MP saying, “This step he has taken has brought tears to our eyes as youth from Nzema land and we are so dumbfounded considering the neglect from the central and district level of authority.”

“The Deputy Minority leader has proven to us that he eschews partisan politics in his quest to address significant issues and we always applaud him for that.

We are grateful for this kind gesture, and with him, we have hope as youth of Nzemaland as he will never let the name of Nkrumah die,” he added.

