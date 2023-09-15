Churches must set up schools for skills training of the youth – Apostle Dr Agbelenyo

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Otiakrom – Shallom (E/R), Sept. 15, GNA – Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyo, the Leader and Founder of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation, has urged churches to set up schools to provide the youth with skills training.

He said Bible lessons could only shape the spiritual upbringing of the young people and that combining the two would help the nation to have strong future leaders to take over from the ageing generation.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Otiakrom – Shallom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region, when the congregation held its annual celebration of the Atonement/Jubilee worship.

He said since the establishment of the congregation, it had helped construct school structures from day-care to Senior High School and that they serve children from over 50 communities, which was his contribution towards the development of education in the area.

“I have also constructed a hospital which serves over 70 per cent of the people in the Akuapem South Municipality as well as Ga West Municipality respectively,” Apostle Dr Agbelenyo stated.

He said the congregation had erected a mobile mast to provide the people with mobile network and therefore called on mobile telephony providers such as the MTN and Vodafone to come to their aid with services.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo said they had also raised campaign against HIV/AIDS and called on the government and traditional authorities to stand firm against the practise of same sex (homosexuality/lesbianism) in the country, adding that, “these practises are a taboo to God.”

Speaking on the celebration of the Atonement/Jubilee worship, he said, without theological controversy, there was a difference between Atonement Day and Jubilee Day, and that the Jubilee year falls on the 50th atonement day.

“The atonement day ceremony take place on the 10th Ethanim while Jubilee is the seventh-year times seven years, plus one year to make 50 years. On the 50th year, the trumpet is sounded on the 10th Ethanim to announce the year of liberty.

“Verily, congregants are commanded to fast on the atonement day to enable God Almighty to forgive them their trespasses and cleanse them from all transgressions (Psalm 32:1-5),” Apostle Dr Agbelenyo stated.

