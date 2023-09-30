WR GNCCI institutes China desk, ADR and Business Clinic

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 30, GNA – The Western Regional Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has instituted a new Desk for China Ghana trade for its members.

Mr Lord Kwame Segbeawu, the Western Regional Chairman explained that the China desk would facilitate trade and create convenience in buying or searching for suppliers in that country without necessarily traveling to China.

The Chairman told the Ghana News Agency during the GNCCI Business meeting that, the move was initiated to save businesses the stress of hiring interpretations, hotel, and transportation cost among others that made cost of doing business a huge burden.

The GNCCI he noted, had also revived the Chamber Business Clinic and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) center to offer real time business solutions to the members.

Mr Segbeawu encouraged members to embrace Artificial Intelligence to enhance operational efficiency and safe time.

Ms Francisca Ansah, the Western Regional Manager of the GNCCI spoke to the members about the need to speed up their game on the use of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) tools to ensure business Sustainability.

She said the ESG policy was paramount in promoting a behavioral and organizational culture which ensured values were entrenched for long-term growth and profitability.

Nana Basie, a Council Member of the GNCCI took members through “CHATGPT” software and encouraged them to use the device as a “personal Consultant” for business development.

Mr Stephan Miezan, the Second Vice Chairman of the National GNCCI said the GNCCI was undertaking many advocacies in the governance space to improve upon the fortunes of businesses.

He prompted members of the upcoming national Annual General Meeting and the need for members to fully participate.

Mr Jerry John Okyere, the Regional Manager of the UBA bank educated them on SMEs, and facilities available that members could access to improve upon their businesses.

