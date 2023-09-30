Kadjebi Voter Registration centre surges as registration date nears closure 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept. 30, GNA- Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (E.C) has witnessed a surge in the number of applicants seeking to register for Voter ID cards.

Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to the registration centre on Friday, September 29 saw a huge number of registrants waiting for their turn to register.

Miss Delali Nyonator, a registrant from Obuase, a farming community in the Kadjebi District, said she came to register for the Voter ID card because she wanted to partake in the December 19 district assembly elections.

She said even if she did not get the opportunity to register today, she would come the next day to register.

Mr Razak Zakaria, a registrant from Ahamansu community, said he would do everything possible to get registered today as he needed the Voter ID card for business transactions.

Mr Wilson Tagbor, NDC Activist, who was the registration centre to take record of those registered, said a huge number of potential registrants may not be registered because the closing for the exercise is Monday, October 2.

He said, “this called for the extension of exercise, but Madam Jean Mensah refused” to heed to that call.

Mr.Joseph Oboako, Akan NPP Constituency Organiser told GNA that although a number of registrants might not get registered, the exercise should not be extended because there would be another Voter Registration exercise in 2024 towards the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

He appealed to applicants that might get registered to exercise patience as this is not the last registration exercise.

The Kadjebi District Office of EC Adjudication Committee has, however, met to decide the fate of some applicants whose eligibility has been challenged on the grounds of age, residents, and nationality.

Mr Nutifafa Agbozo, a member of the Committee, who disclosed this to the GNA, said three applicants appeared before the Committee and they were all cleared, and their cards were handed over to them.

There was presence of NPP and NDC Chairmen and Mr Yao Gomado, MP for Akan Constituency at the centre when GNA visited.

