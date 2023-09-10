World Vision donates books to Kadjebi Education Directorate

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 10, GNA – The Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Office of the World Vision Ghana has donated 3,065 copies of reading books to the Kadjebi District Education Directorate in the Oti Region as part of the International Literacy Day celebration.

This was in addition to collaborating with the Complementary Education Agency and other partners for the national level event at Kadjebi.

Mr Irvine Aboagye, the Programme Manager, Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster, World Vision Ghana, who handed over the books, said they were to help improve reading habits of pupils in the district.

The donation forms part of activities World Vision is implementing to ensure that every child reads to improve his/her vocabulary, open-up the mind and perspectives about the world.

Mr Aboagye said the books would also help improve the learners’ knowledge base.

Mr Anthony Agortimevor, the District Budget Officer, Ghana Education Service, commended World Vision Ghana for the gesture and said the donation was timely as the district was battling with poor reading abilities of school children.

He said World Vision had been a good partner in improving education in the district and expressed the hope that the relationship would grow.

Mr Agortimevor, who received the books on behalf of the Directorate, said the “After School Reading Clubs” in their operational areas had been helpful they had had brought vast improvement in schools supported by World Vision as compared to other schools in the district.

