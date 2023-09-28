World Tourism Day 2023 commemorated in Ada

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has marked this year’s World Tourism Day by urging stakeholders to increase the promotion of sustainable ecotourism and to invest in people and the world.

According to Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, the development of ecotourism would be dependent on the preservation of tangible and intangible components of culture, environment, gastronomy, and fashion in line with the government’s “Eat, Wear, and See Ghana” policy.

He noted that given Ghana’s thriving ecotourism industry, the theme for this year’s World Tourism Day celebration “Tourism and Green Investments; Investing in People, Planet and Prosperity,” was not only timely but important.

The Deputy Minister stated that the ministry had begun investing in tourism-related interventions at some selected eco-tourism sites, as well as several museums and monuments, through the Ghana Tourism Development initiative.

He stated that the Ministry has successfully organized and educated 3000 drivers in Kumasi through the Ghana Tourist Development Company as part of the endeavour to create the skill set required to strengthen the tourism industry.

Mr Mantey said the Day is observed each year to highlight the tourism sector’s unique ability to drive economic development, preserve and promote culture and heritage, and give opportunities for everybody.

He noted that the theme for the Day reflected the symbiotic relationship between tourism, the environment, the planet, and the people.

“It shows how tourism could be used as a vehicle to promote the development of a competitive and sustainable growth for the people through traditional innovative investments.”

The Deputy Minister said green investments in the tourism industry had become critical because they could provide far-reaching economic, social, and environmental benefits to the host country and communities.

“Green investments are means to creating stronger linkages with the local economy and increasing local development potentials leading to an indefinite sustainability of activities in the social, economic and environmental context.”

The World Tourism Organization has emphasized the importance of targeted investment in people, the planet, and prosperity to unlock tourism’s potential to offer more inclusive and sustainable growth for the planet through innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Given this, the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture is committed to putting in place targeted investments to continuously promote the sector to take advantage of the economic benefits of the industry,” Mr Mantey said.

He thanked the Chiefs and people of Ada for their assistance in commemorating the day and urged the District Assembly to prioritize tourism promotion in its development strategy.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA called for a change in attitudes towards the environment.

“We cannot continue to degrade the environment…we must be conscious of the fact that climate change is affecting the environment because of the way we live, so we need to preserve the environment.”

Mr. Agygeman said the celebration was also a call to action for business owners to consider more sustainable ways of doing things.

“We need to create the jobs that people need. Try through tourism promotion to create the jobs that we need,” he said.

Mr Kwasi Eyison, Ghana Tourism Federation, said the celebration was an opportunity to reconsider tourism as a force for positive change, environmental preservation, and a source of sustainable economic growth.

“We must therefore embrace marketing and promotions…we must advocate for policies and regulations that incentivize green investment in tourism and invest in research and innovation to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing our industry.

He also advocated for continuous interaction among the public, business, and academic sectors to guide the industry.

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for Ada East, thanked the Ministry and GTA for selecting Ada for the celebration and pledged to work together to enhance the area’s potential tourism resources through public and private sector partnerships.

GNA

