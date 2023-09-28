PHOTO GALLERY: Curation of unique sculpture that tells stories of Africa’s past, struggles of black race

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA – This year’s World Tourism Day celebration was heralded with a captivating tour of the Nkyinkyim Museum at Ada in the Great Accra Region.

The museum is creatively built and explores the rich tapestry of the African heritage with sculpture curation that unveils the journey and struggles of the black race.

On a 115-acre land set aside for artistic displays and visual archiving of African history and heritage, the Museum was established five years ago.

It serves as an avenue for pilgrimage and academic tours, proving patrons the ability to seemingly “reclaim” things and persons long-lost.

Kwame Akoto Bamfo, Executive Director of Nkyinkyim, who took the tourists on a

solemn and emotional tour, said the vision of setting up the site “is to “provide healing through restorative and transformative justice.”

It is also to re-engage with the things and people long-lost and to reclaim history through education.

“The Museum is an evolving museum that seamlessly combines African art, history and

performance; intangible cultural heritage such as drumming, dancing, traditional rites and

food.

The museum experience is designed to guide visitors towards healing and restorative justice; healing from the legacies of African enslavement and colonialism,” he said.



This year’s World tourism Day is on the theme “Tourism and Green investment”.

It is aimed at highlighting the need for more and better targeted investment for people, planet and prosperity as well as highlighting priorities for tourism recovery and future growth and development as well as new and innovative solutions for the environment.

GNA

