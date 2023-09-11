Western Regional branch of M-CODe inaugurated

By Erica A. Addo/Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 11, GNA – The Western Regional branch of the Media Coalition against Open Defecation (M-CODe) has been inaugurated in Takoradi with a call on media practitioners to support the crusade against the public health menace.

The M-CODe, founded in 2018 with the support of World Vision Ghana, is operational in nine out of the ten traditional regions of the country.

The M-CODe campaign is on the theme: “Let’s kill Open Defecation today! Before it kills us tomorrow.”

Speaking at the concurrent launch of the M-CODe and the Western Regional Strategic Stakeholders Dialogue Platform, Mr. Frederick Agyemang, the Chief Director of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), expressed appreciation to the World Vision Ghana for their expertise and resources to transform lives, communities, businesses and organizations.

He indicated that open defecation was a grave social and health issue that affected not only the Western region but the entire nation.

Mr. Agyemang said despite substantial development in many sectors, the prevalence of open defecation was a major public health challenge, stressing that, “It is disheartening to know that millions of people, particularly in rural areas lacked access to basic sanitation facilities.”

“The consequences of open defecations are severe, impacting individuals’ health, public health and the overall socio-economic development of their beloved region,” he revealed.

Mr. Agyemang noted that the spread of diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and typhoid due to poor sanitation practices was becoming a public health challenge, adding these diseases claimed the lives of innocent children, impact and negatively on productivity, especially among marginalized communities.

“We must break this cycle and it starts with the united front against open defecation. That is why the establishment of the media coalition against open defecation in our region is a significant step forward,” he added.

He said the Government was fully committed to the subject through sustained collaboration, to eradicate open defecation in the region.

The Regional Coordinating Director emphasized that they would continue to invest in the necessary infrastructure, improve access to clean water and sanitation facilities and implement effective behavioral change communication programmes that prioritized hygiene education.

Mr. Yaw Attah Arhin, the World Vision Ghana’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Technical Specialist, said, “It is even sad to observe that 3600 children die every year just from diseases like diarrhoea when these are really preventable with affordable and proven interventions such as the use of improved toilet facilities and hand washing with soap under running water.”

That, he said, motivated the World Vision Ghana to facilitate the establishment and the launch of media coalition against open defecation, in partnership with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and Kings Hall media.

“I am happy to observe that our toils have not been in vain, five years on the vision is still in motion and M-CODe exploits have been quite impressive even though l must be quick to point out that a lot more can be done,” Mr Arhin said.

The M-CODe National Convenor, Mr Francis Ameyibor, commended World Vision Ghana for consistently supporting the activities of M-CODe.

He said society could not afford to continually see bagged human excreta thrown around.

The National Convenor added that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) six, targeted countries like Ghana to end the practice by 2030 and called for sustained interest on the part of media personnel to create the necessary health awareness in ending the practice.

The M-CODe, had been in existence since 2018 with the objective of supporting the crusade against Open Defecation and to achieve the SDG target even before 2030.

GNA

