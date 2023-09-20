Vivo Energy, NRSA launch 2023 “Stop, Think and Drive” road safety campaign

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana (VEGH) and the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a road safety campaign dubbed “Stop, Think and Drive”.

The campaign seeks to improve road safety consciousness among high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists which would, in turn, provide enhanced and safer transport services to commuters.

The campaign is expected to reach over 1,000 high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclist across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Eastern Region of Ghana where drivers would be trained on how to administer medical care to passengers in case of emergencies with basic first aid skills.

Mr Reindorf Dome, Supply and Distribution Manager, VEGH said the training was expected to increase risk awareness of drivers, promote attitudinal change, and increase the competence of drivers and reduce carnage on the roads.

He added that “provisional statistics from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service indicates that, the road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths saw consistent month-on-month reduction in 2022.

“We have witnessed a similar trend this year as the number of persons killed in road crashes for the first half of this year has reduced by 214 or 16 per cent compared to the same period last year.”

According to him, the campaign seeks to contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 3.6 of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030.

Mr Dome indicated that VEGH would collaborate and support law enforcement agencies to ensure that traffic regulations were upheld.

“We believe that a combination of visible policing and technological advancements, such as traffic cameras and speed detection systems as deployed by the Ghana Police Service will encourage good road safety behaviour and deter reckless driving as well as hold those who disregard the law accountable for their actions,” he added.

Explaining the need to ensure road safety, he said it was vital for cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians to respect traffic rules, avoid distractions, never drink, and drive, and priorities their safety and those around them.

Mr Dome urged drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and passengers to promote the campaign, adding that it was a collective effort that demanded the commitment of all.

Mr David Osafo Adonteng, Acting Director General, NRSA said “as of August 31, 2023, records from the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service showed 9,300 crashes, 10, 367 injuries and 1,433 deaths compared to the same period in 2022”, adding that there had been a reduction of 7.55 per cent, 0.47 percent and 11.27 per cent respectively for crashes, injuries, and deaths.

He appealed to road users to stop speeding, avoid wrongful overtaking, stop the use of alcohol and drugs when driving to save lives.

Mr Adonteng noted that NRSA would soon launch a Christmas campaign under the “Stay Alive” road safety, and would incorporate it into this campaign, so that together they would reduce CID’s in Ghana.

He also said his outfit had rolled out various road safety interventions ranging from education and sensitization to create greater awareness of the risks associated with road use, and urged Ghanaians especially drivers, cyclists, to join the campaign to reduce CIDs in Ghana.

Madam Naomi Ofori-Adubea Sarpong, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Commander of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said launch of 2023 the campaign would go a long way to reduce road accidents and urged business leaders and organisations to help in achieving the goal of the campaign.

Madam Sarpong commended the NRSA and its partners for the campaign and appealed to Ghanaians to “do well to call 192 or 112 in case of any emergency.

The “Stop, Think and Drive” Road Safety Campaign is an annual event organised by Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with the National Road Safety Authority and Transporters namely J.K Horgle, S.O Frimpong and J.K Ahiadome.

Its objectives are to provide refresher defensive driving training for commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the country to build their capacity with the ultimate objective to improve road users’ behaviour and reduce the risks of involvement in road accidents.

GNA

