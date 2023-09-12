UN: US-Mexican border deadliest overland migration route in the world

Geneva, Sept. 12, (dpa/GNA) – The Mexican-US border was the world’s most dangerous overland migration route last year, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Geneva-based agency reported on Tuesday that 686 migrants were registered dead or missing.

The number was about 8% lower than the previous year, however, the IOM noted there were probably many deaths that went unregistered.

The agency has been keeping data on deaths and missing people since 2014.

In total, at least 1,457 migrants died in the Americas last year, the IOM said.

Since 2014 IOM has registered 58,447 dead and missing persons in total, but the highest number by far concerns the Mediterranean Sea with 28,074 since the beginning of data collection.

Last year, 2,411 dead and missing persons were registered on the Mediterranean routes.

This year, there were already 2,325 known deaths on the routes from North Africa and Turkey to Greece, Malta, Italy, Cyprus and Spain.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

