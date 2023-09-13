Ukrainian refugees in EU to further benefit from special asylum rules

Strasbourg, France, Sept 13, (dpa/GNA) – Refugees from Ukraine are to be allowed to further stay in the European Union, without having to apply for asylum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Ukrainians fleeing the war are exempt from lengthy asylum procedures, usually required by EU member countries. Instead they are immediately entitled to social benefits, a work permit, and access to education and housing.

EU countries first decided to suspend asylum requirements for Ukrainians, following the start of Russia’s fully fledged invasion in February 2022.

The current rules are to expire in March 2024. Von der Leyen said she will propose to EU capitals to extend the measures.

Four million Ukrainians have found refuge in the bloc, since Moscow launched its invasion, von der Leyen said in an address to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

GNA

