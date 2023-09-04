Traffic on Accra-Tema Motorway to be diverted for bridge works

By Benjamin Commey

Accra, Sept 04, GNA – Traffic on the Accra-Tema Motorway will be diverted to allow for the construction of a bridge over the highway connecting Spintex Road to East Legon.

A statement signed and issued by Mr James Amoo-Gottfried, Director, Department of Urban Roads, advised motorists plying the stretch to exercise caution, drive at the posted speed limit and adhere to the traffic management signs provided during the period to ensure smooth execution of the project.

The Flowerpot Interchange project involves the construction of a bridge over the motorway to connect Flowerpot on the Spintex Road to East Legon.

The statement indicated that six height restriction 4.5 metre gantries would be positioned at different locations across the Motorway prior to reaching the construction zone.

“Vehicles exceeding 4.5 metres in height will be redirected to exit the stretch through the designated route,” it explained.

The statement apologised to motorists for any inconvenience caused by the construction project.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding throughout this construction period as we strive towards meeting the scheduled completion date,” the statement added.

GNA

