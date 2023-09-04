Tourism Ministry to Attract Expatriates to Work in Bulgaria’s Hotel Business

Sofia, Sep 4 (BTA/GNA) – The Ministry of Tourism will try to attract young expatriates to work in Bulgaria’s hotel business. This transpired during a meeting Monday between Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova and Goran Yordanov, Regional Director for Central Europe and the Caucasus at Sommet Education, a hospitality management education company based in Lausanne.

Dinkova and Yordanov discussed viable approaches to supporting the tourism industry through projects and training. Dinkova was briefed on hoteliery and tourism studies at Swiss universities, which have been particularly successful in supplying staff for the industry in many countries.

Dinkova said: “Our aim is to remove all barriers and encourage young people to return to Bulgaria and contribute to the tourism sector with their experience and knowledge.”

The sides looked at various possibilities for the development of the hotel business related to the use of hotel room robots for pets and the training of receptionists to work in virtual reality.

Dinkova was invited to visit Switzerland to get a better idea of tourism studies and current projects in the country.

BTA/GNA

