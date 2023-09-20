The chief and people of Adaklu are cultivating a ten-acre Cassava and beans farm

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Sept. 20 GNA – The chief and people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district are commercially cultivating a ten-acre cassava and beans farm, to augment the community levies for its development projects.

Mr Samuel Akpah, the Chairman of the community’s Town Development Committee, disclosed this when he took the Ghana News Agency (GNA) round the farm during a communal Labour on the farm.

He said the community had earmarked the first Saturday of every month for clean-ups, farming and other communal activities as instituted by Former President John Mahama.

Mr Akpah said there were plans to expand the farm to include other food crops, adding that farming had become a lucrative business and encouraged the youth to venture into it.

The Chairman called on government to support farmers, especially the youth to make it attractive.

He told the GNA that the community was undertaking a number of self-help projects, including the construction of a one storey building information Centre.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

