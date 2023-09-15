Tamale South MP to set three scholarships for school in Tamale

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 15, GNA – Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, has pledged to establish three scholarships at Fachi Little Flower School Complex located in Tamale.

The scholarships would be Best Science Student, Best Student in Languages, and scholarship for orphans at the school.

Mr Iddrisu announced this during the climax of the 30th anniversary celebration of the Fachi Little Flower School Complex, which had the theme: “30 Years of Quality Holistic Education in Northern Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”

It was to share the years of accomplishments and recognise the tremendous growth the school had chalked.

Mr Iddrisu commended the management of the school for their dedication to quality education and called upon stakeholders in the sector including parents to support in the provision of quality training for children in the Northern Region.

Mrs Dame Anna-Maria Fati Paul, the Managing Director of Fachi Little Flower School Complex who gave a brief history of the school, said it was established on February 01, 1993, with only three girls under a Nim tree in her house.

She said the school could now boast of a current student population of 1,092 comprising of 553 girls and 539 boys.

Mrs Paul said a special scholarship package had also been instituted for students who lost their parents whilst in school, and this covered them until they completed Junior High School.

She said the school had been doing excellently in the BECE.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, the Northern Regional Director of Education, urged stakeholders to embrace modern teaching methods, integrate technology into the classrooms and encourage critical thinking and problem-solving skills in schools.

GNA

